Victim of Tempi train crash identified as 33-year-old from Bangladesh

Greek authorities on Monday announced that they had positively identified the remains of one of the 57 victims of the Tempi train crash, a 33-year-old man from Bangladesh, after his family came forward via a lawyer. Until now, it had not been possible to identify his body as there had been no comparative DNA sample.

The 33-year-old was on board the IC-62 train to Thessaloniki when it crashed, according to the family’s lawyer, Thanassis Hatzakos. The remains found at the crash site were positively identified as being his a few hours ago, using DNA samples taken from a toothbrush in the victim’s residence.

The 33-year-old had been working in Greece for the last 10 years selling costume jewelry and had visited Athens for work. His disappearance was reported to the police by a friend who had known about the trip. [AMNA]