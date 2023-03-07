Police nab church theft suspects

Police in the northern city of Grevena have arrested six people following an investigation into dozens of thefts and break-ins in the area, in which churches were also targeted.

The results of a long investigation suggest that from October 2021 to December 2022, the accused – two 22-year-olds, two 19-year-olds (a man and a woman) and a minor – carried out 29 thefts and attempted break-ins in churches, five in homes and warehouses, three on private cares, one in a health store and two in a building of a cultural association.

The value of the items and money stolen and damage caused amounts to at least €8,275.

Searches in the homes of the accused yielded various burglary tools, one revolver, three air guns, including two rifles and one pistol, cartridges, five knives, six crossbow arrows, one bayonet case, mobile phone devices, money and gold.

The investigation continues.