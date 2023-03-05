Larissa station master jailed pending trial

The Larissa station master whose decision to place a southbound freight train and a northbound passenger train on the same track led to Greece’s deadliest train disaster last Tuesday will be remanded pending trial.

The 59-year-old finished his deposition before an examining magistrate and a prosecutor Sunday night.

He is being charged with endangering transport safety and multiple counts of negligent homicide and bodily harm. The transport safety charge, a felony, potentially carries a life sentence.

At least 57 people died in the collision near Tempe, a valley separating central from northern Greece.