NEWS

Larissa station master jailed pending trial

Larissa station master jailed pending trial
[AP]

The Larissa station master whose decision to place a southbound freight train and a northbound passenger train on the same track led to Greece’s deadliest train disaster last Tuesday will be remanded pending trial.

The 59-year-old finished his deposition before an examining magistrate and a prosecutor Sunday night.

He is being charged with endangering transport safety and multiple counts of negligent homicide and bodily harm. The transport safety charge, a felony, potentially carries a life sentence.

At least 57 people died in the collision near Tempe, a valley separating central from northern Greece.

Accident Crime Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Station master given new extension to testify over train crash
NEWS

Station master given new extension to testify over train crash

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 
NEWS

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 

5-year-old hit by stray bullet
NEWS

5-year-old hit by stray bullet

Reality star over the limit in deadly crash in Kypseli
NEWS

Reality star over the limit in deadly crash in Kypseli

Suspect in Thessaloniki hit-and-run surrenders to police
NEWS

Suspect in Thessaloniki hit-and-run surrenders to police

Boy to appear before prosecutor over shooting dead of brother
NEWS

Boy to appear before prosecutor over shooting dead of brother