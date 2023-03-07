Man arrested on Lesvos for hobbling donkey

The owner of a donkey on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos was arrested on Monday on charges of animal cruelty, in the area of Plomari, local media reports said.

The unnamed suspect is accused of hobbling the donkey by tying its legs together, a practice known as “pastouroma” that is strictly prohibited under animal welfare law, as it can lead to serious injuries and even death.

It involves tying the legs of animals (mainly productive and equine animals) together – usually one in front and one on the same side in the back, or in pairs – to restrict their movement.

The owner of the donkey was also slapped with an administrative fine.