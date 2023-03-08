Police abuse reports

Riot police operate as young demonstrators react from the effect of tear gas during clashes in Athens, Sunday. [AP]

Minister of Citizens’ Protection Takis Theodorikakos has ordered the immediate investigation into reports of police violence during a rally and protest march in Athens on Sunday over the deadly train accident at Tempe in central Greece last week.

In addition, Theodorikakos also called for a meeting with the chief of the Hellenic Police with the participation of the groups organizing Wednesday’s protest rally.

The subject of the meeting will be the maximum possible cooperation for the maintenance of calm, order, security and the protection of private and public property in the center of the capital during the protest events.