European Commission VP Schinas expresses its commitment to help where needed after the train tragedy

‘Did our Serbian friends think we wouldn’t notice that Indians were among the top 10 nationalities seeking asylum for the first time? Did they believe we wouldn’t investigate where they came from?’ asks Margaritis Schinas, commenting on the ‘games’ being played in the Balkan corridor of migration. [Tobias Schwarz/Pool/Via AP]

The commitment of the European Commission to assist where necessary after the train tragedy in Tempi was expressed by the vice-president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, in a press conference after the weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners. At the same time, he expressed everyone’s “pain at the unspeakable destruction”.

“Today, in the small hours, marked one week since the dark moment of the tragedy in Tempi. As a member of the College of Commissioners and also as a Greek Commissioner, today, which is the first time I have had the opportunity to be in the press room of the European Commission, I want to express the pain of all of us for this unspeakable disaster. There are no words, no words to express what I feel at this time”, said Schinas.

He also reiterated “the president’s commitment, as made clear in her communication with the Greek prime minister, to help wherever necessary,” noting that European Commission experts were already in Athens “as we speak” to discuss the details of this cooperation. [AMNA]