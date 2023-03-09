PM dashes scenarios for elections in early April

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has indirectly put to rest widely circulated reports that the general elections would take place before Orthodox Easter (April 16), government sources said on Thursday, as the cabinet met to discuss the implications of the deadly train collision in northern Greece last week.

Until the train crash, news reports indicated that the most likely date for the polls was April 9.

The same sources added that Mitsotakis said the government has “a busy legislative agenda in the coming weeks,” with some 10 bills going through parliament. He also said the government would announce support measures for the families of the Tempe rail crash victims next week.

By the end of the next week there will also be an announcement regarding the new increase in the minimum wage.