NEWS

Androulakis slams PM’s apology over train disaster as PR stunt

Androulakis slams PM’s apology over train disaster as PR stunt
[InTime News]

After Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized Sunday for any responsibility his conservative government may bear for the deadliest crash in Greece’s history, socialist leader Nikos Androulakis dismissed the gesture as a publicity stunt.

“This was not a spontaneous apology. Five days after his initial reaction, which was to blame the stationmaster [for the accident], causing a massive outcry, this apology comes off as an attempt to spin [the narrative],” the leader of PASOK-Movement of Change (KINAL), said in an interview with Alpha TV Sunday.

“I say this because I have personally accepted an apology from Mitsotakis in the past, and I know what the results were; I know what the next steps after the apology will be,” said Androulakis, who has blamed Mitsotakis for the wiretapping of his telephone by National Intelligence Service (EYP).

At least 57 people were killed when a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train collided late Tuesday north of the city of Larissa, in central Greece. A 59-year-old stationmaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday.

Politics Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial
NEWS

Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial

PM issues apology over rail tragedy
NEWS

PM issues apology over rail tragedy

Experts committee tasked with probing rail crash announced; opposition reacts
NEWS

Experts committee tasked with probing rail crash announced; opposition reacts

President Biden sends message of condolences to rail collision victims’ families
NEWS

President Biden sends message of condolences to rail collision victims’ families

Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots
NEWS

Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots

Government will do all it can to prevent disasters like train crash, says spokesperson
NEWS

Government will do all it can to prevent disasters like train crash, says spokesperson