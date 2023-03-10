PM vows quick and transparent investigation into deadly train crash

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed a full investigation into the massive rain collision at Tempe which killed 57 people and injured dozens on February 28.

“We must make sure that the investigation into the causes of the tragedy will be transparent and fast-paced for justice to be served,” Mitsotakis said in a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion Friday.

Mitsotakis said that safety upgrades will be in place so that Greece can restart its railways by the end of March, while pledging that installation of a digital safety system pending since 2014 will be completed in the coming months.

“Transforming [Greece] into a fully-fledged modern country is a great challenge. Personally, I have always been dedicated to this cause,” he said.

In her comments, Sakellaropoulou demanded full accountability for the disaster, while urging actions to secure that the tragedy of February 28 will not be repeated.

“People are experiencing grief and anger; they are losing trust in the institutions. This anger, this indignation must not be forgotten or repressed; it must be turned into something productive,” she said.