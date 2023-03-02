NEWS

Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots

Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots
[Prime Minister's Office]

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday expressed his government’s “deep and sincere condolences” for the deaths of dozens of passengers in Tuesday’s train crash in northern Greece in a phone call to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Christodoulides reiterated Cyprus’ readiness to offer support in any possible way, if it is asked, the Cyprus Presidency said in a statement announcement.

On his part, Mitsotakis thanked Christodoulides and briefed him on the current situation, as well as on the course of the search to locate the two missing Cypriot nationals who were on the train.

Politics Transport Accident Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian anti-war protesters in Cyprus defiant after ‘memorial collage’ threat
NEWS

Russian anti-war protesters in Cyprus defiant after ‘memorial collage’ threat

Emergency sirens wake up divided Cyprus
NEWS

Emergency sirens wake up divided Cyprus

Nuland: Russians must access the truth on Ukraine
NEWS

Nuland: Russians must access the truth on Ukraine

Israeli envoy donates blood for victims of train collision
NEWS

Israeli envoy donates blood for victims of train collision

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 
NEWS

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 

Blood needs of train victims covered in ‘overwhelming’ response
NEWS

Blood needs of train victims covered in ‘overwhelming’ response