Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday expressed his government’s “deep and sincere condolences” for the deaths of dozens of passengers in Tuesday’s train crash in northern Greece in a phone call to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Christodoulides reiterated Cyprus’ readiness to offer support in any possible way, if it is asked, the Cyprus Presidency said in a statement announcement.

On his part, Mitsotakis thanked Christodoulides and briefed him on the current situation, as well as on the course of the search to locate the two missing Cypriot nationals who were on the train.