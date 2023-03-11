Bill could pose problems for second-generation migrants

A draft bill of the Migration Ministry is blocking the way for the smooth integration of unaccompanied refugee minors and second-generation immigrants who were born or went to school in Greece into local society.

According to the provision concerning the acquisition of a legal 10-year residence permit for such youngsters, most are excluded from the possibility of legal residence.

The bill will be in the consultation process until March 14, with sources saying the specific provision could be reworded, recognizing the problems it will create.

Article 162 says the children of third-country nationals permanently residing in Greece will be granted a 10-year residence permit with access to the labor market.

However, many children born in Greece to migrants are not covered and will not be able to obtain a definitive residence title if their parents do not have legal papers.