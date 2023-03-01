NEWS

Decline in number of refugee, migrant entries

In this photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, a helicopter searches over the Aegean Sea near the northwestern island of Lesvos, Feb 7. [AP]

The number of migrants and refugees entering Greece is trending downward this year, with a year-to-year decrease of 55%.

Indicatively, there were a total of 14,336 migrants-refugees in January, almost half the amount in the same month last year (31,508).

This decrease, which amounted to 9.18% compared to December 2022, shows a steady downward trend.

According to the monthly bulletin of the Asylum and Migration Ministry, migrants and refugees residing in the migrant structures and reception centers amount on average to 0.14% of the total population based on the 2021 census.

The data also showed that the number of arrivals in January was 1,664, down 20% from December 2022. A similar decrease was seen on the islands (23%).

Flows also eased over the Evros border, with a 2% decrease in January compared to December 2022. 

