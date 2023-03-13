NEWS

Greece will continue joint efforts for Cyprus peace deal, PM tells Christodoulides

Greece will continue joint efforts for Cyprus peace deal, PM tells Christodoulides
[InTime News]

Greece will continue joint efforts to solve the Cyprus problem on the basis of UN resolutions, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Mediterranean island’s newly-elected president Nikos Christodoulides during a meeting in Athens Monday.

“Talks on the Cyprus issue must restart, with possibly greater European involvement,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the “crucial issues that concern Greece and Cyprus” will be in the focus of the upcoming European Council to be held March 23-24.

The Greek premier expressed hope that the recent de-escalation of tensions in the Aegean, after a long period of Turkish provocations and aggression, “could have an impact on the Cyprus issue.”

Cyprus Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots
NEWS

Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots

Cyprus’ new president says country on firm Western footing
NEWS

Cyprus’ new president says country on firm Western footing

Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset
NEWS

Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset

SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus
NEWS

SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus

Delicate balance for newly elected Cyprus president
NEWS

Delicate balance for newly elected Cyprus president

Battle of former diplomats in Cyprus’ presidential election
NEWS

Battle of former diplomats in Cyprus’ presidential election