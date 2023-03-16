NEWS

Dendias to meet UN’s Guterres in New York on Thursday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday to discuss, among others, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cyprus, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans.

The meeting is scheduled at 3.30 p.m. (local time).

At 6 p.m. (local time), Dendias will attend an event during which he will make an official presentation of the Greek candidacy for the position of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2025-26.

 

Diplomacy

