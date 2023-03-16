Officer shot while looking for thief in western Attica

A police officer of the DIAS motorcycle unit was shot in the abdomen while chasing a thief in western Attica but avoided serious injury because he wore a bulletproof vest.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the industrial area of Aspropyrgos where officers had been called to locate the man who robbed a pedestrian.

When the police unit arrived in the area of Neoktista, they were shot at by unknown individuals and one bullet hit the officer who was transported to a military hospital as a precaution.