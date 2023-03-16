NEWS

Officer shot while looking for thief in western Attica

Officer shot while looking for thief in western Attica
[InTime News]

A police officer of the DIAS motorcycle unit was shot in the abdomen while chasing a thief in western Attica but avoided serious injury because he wore a bulletproof vest. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the industrial area of Aspropyrgos where officers had been called to locate the man who robbed a pedestrian.

When the police unit arrived in the area of Neoktista, they were shot at by unknown individuals and one bullet hit the officer who was transported to a military hospital as a precaution. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
89-year-old woman arrested for daughter’s death
NEWS

89-year-old woman arrested for daughter’s death

Armored car guard held up in Sepolia
NEWS

Armored car guard held up in Sepolia

Thessaloniki student arrested over explosive device prank
NEWS

Thessaloniki student arrested over explosive device prank

Second youth arrested in connection with Varoufakis assault
NEWS

Second youth arrested in connection with Varoufakis assault

Fines no obstacle to Mykonos violations
NEWS

Fines no obstacle to Mykonos violations

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify
NEWS

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify