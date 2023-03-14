Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify

An appellate-level examining magistrate has summoned three suspects arrested in connection with a deadly train collision in northern Greece last week to testify on Friday (March 17).

Sotiris Bakaimis, who recently took over the case file from the examining magistrates originally assigned to the case, will hear from the Larissa station master whose decision to place a southbound freight train and a northbound passenger train on the same track led to Greece’s deadliest train disaster, a second station master who left his post early a railway inspector who appointed the inexperienced 59-year-old to Larissa, a busy railway hub.

It is widely believed that their defense lawyers will seek a postponement to prepare their client’s testimonies.

All three have been charged with endangering transport safety and multiple counts of negligent homicide and bodily harm. The transport safety charge, a felony, potentially carries a life sentence.

They remain in jail pending trial.