Man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing child

Police arrested a 47-year-old man in Thessaloniki on Tuesday night who is wanted for sexually abusing the child of his former partner.

The suspect is facing charges of sexual acts against a girl under the age of 12, repeated abuse of a minor under the age of 12, and domestic bodily harm.

According to the case file, the abuse allegedly happened when the man was living with the child’s mother in the district of Kalamaria from 2017 until around the middle of April 2018.

It was not clear when the abuse was reported to the police.

Police officers of the Department of Prevention and Suppression of Crime of the Directorate of Security of Thessaloniki located and arrested on Tuesday night (14 /3) in Volvi, the 47-year-old, by virtue of a relevant warrant from the Regular Investigator of Thessaloniki.

After his arrest, the suspect was led before a judge who ordered his imprisonment until his trial.