Municipalities sign MoU with wildlife NGO

[File photo/ANIMA]

Responding to the new conditions and challenges that have been created in Attica and its peculiar ecosystems in recent years, the Environmental Association of Athens-Piraeus Municipalities has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the ANIMA animal care center for the more effective protection of wildlife.

The agreement was part of a more integrated response to the recent discoveries of injured birds of prey in municipalities adjacent to Mount Aegaleo, the ever-increasing presence of wild boars in western Attica, injuries to deer in areas under the responsibility of the municipalities of Fyli and Megara, the reappearance of wolves in urban spaces etc.

