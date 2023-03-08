NEWS

Eco-groups urge deputies to drop environmental bill

[Shutterstock]

Environmental groups are calling on the government to withdraw a bill tabled in Parliament last month which they say will gradually dismantle the protection of Natura 2000 sites.

The bill, they contend, contravenes European legislation and is nullifying the very purpose of protecting such sites. It also ignores the Court of Justice of the European Union’s recent judgment condemning Greece for noncompliance with the Habitats Directive.

The groups – ANIMA, Arcturos, Archelon, Kallisto, Ecological Recycling Society, Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature, Greenpeace and WWF Hellas – said the protection zones are being torn up and areas being isolated.

The bill they say doesn’t protect the critical habitats and species living there, but aims to develop investment projects within them.

“Once again a government is trying to degrade nature, which is our only way to ensure our health and well-being,” they said.

Environment Politics

