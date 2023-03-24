NEWS

Habitats and threatened species objectives defined

In a move that is seen paving the way for protection of Greece’s natural wealth, the Environment Ministry this week ratified a text that for the first time sets specific objectives for 263 of the 446 sites in the Natura network. At the same time, it closes an important gap with European Commission legislation and makes the environmental authorization procedure for projects in those areas more effective.

This institutional text, published in the Government Gazette, was the result of the collective work of experts from Greek universities and environmental organizations, carried out in the framework of the EC’s LIFE-IP 4 Natura project.

It concerns the definition of “conservation objectives” for important habitats and endangered species in areas in the Natura 2000 network. This will be followed in spring by the conservation objectives for avifauna (the other 183 Natura sites). 

Environment

