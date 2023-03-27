NEWS

Recycling suffers blow due to understaffed state agency

With the Hellenic Recycling Agency (HRA) appearing to be failing over the last two years, with repeated resignations of senior executives, the recycling project is at an impasse.

The HRA is unable to perform its basic task, supervising and controlling recycling systems, or to respond to the requests of companies, systems and citizens. And not even half of the recycling schemes have submitted operational plans, as required, yet they still operate. Also, the HRA is not in a position to check whether the quantities declared by operators as being recycled are true. Instead of the 51 posts provided for in the agency’s organization chart, it has no more than 14 employees. 

Apart from 10 direct contracts for studies and works, the only decisions taken by the HRA in the last six months concern the budget and advertising campaign for 2023.

