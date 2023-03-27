NEWS

Tuesday’s metro strike called off after possible breakthrough in talks

A 24-hour strike called by workers at the Athens metro for Tuesday was called off after their union said that a “channel of communication” had been opened with the government to resolve long-standing issues.

The staff union SELMA had called a warning strike, raising among others the issues of shortage of some 847 staff in various positions, lack of new trains and parts for trains and other rail infrastructure, a failure to uphold agreements and the need to update and review procedures for work on the lines and the network.

The suspension of the strike also means that Line 1 of the Athens metro (known as Ilektrikos) and the tram services will also operate normally on Tuesday.
 

Strike Transport

