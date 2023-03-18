Cabbies are taking a stand

Demanding “clean solutions now,” regarding the train collision in northern Greece on February 28, the Taxi Workers’ Union of Attica (SATA) announced a 24-hour strike by cab drivers on Thursday (March 23).

In a statement, SATA stressed that those responsible must be held accountable “for the national tragedy of Tempe.”

This is the demand, SATA said, not just of the sector, but of the whole of Greek society, while also castigating the “commercialization of social services such as transport.”

“The taxi industry experiences on a daily basis the greed and mania for greater profit by companies that, illegally, provide urban transport services,” it said.