NEWS

Cabbies are taking a stand

Cabbies are taking a stand

Demanding “clean solutions now,” regarding the train collision in northern Greece on February 28, the Taxi Workers’ Union of Attica (SATA) announced a 24-hour strike by cab drivers on Thursday (March 23).

In a statement, SATA stressed that those responsible must be held accountable “for the national tragedy of Tempe.”

This is the demand, SATA said, not just of the sector, but of the whole of Greek society, while also castigating the “commercialization of social services such as transport.”

“The taxi industry experiences on a daily basis the greed and mania for greater profit by companies that, illegally, provide urban transport services,” it said.

Strike Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision
NEWS

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash
NEWS

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash
NEWS

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport
NEWS

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport

General strike to disrupt services on Thursday
NEWS

General strike to disrupt services on Thursday

Aegean grounds flights on Thursday due to strike
NEWS

Aegean grounds flights on Thursday due to strike