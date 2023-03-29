NEWS

At least three arrested, weapons found in Ilia police operation

[Shutterstock]

At least three people were arrested on Wednesday in a police operation in ilia, a region in the western Peloponnese. 

Officers raided rented rooms at a coastal area of Amaliada and seized a large number of weapons, according to state-run broadcaster ERT. They also found a car with stolen license plates and two handguns on the suspects. Local reports said the three men arrested are known to the authorities.

The same reports said police believe the suspects were planning to rob an armored car.

Crime

