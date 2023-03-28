Police bust Athens-Kalamata drug racket

A joint operation between the police’s drug unit in Athens and its security division in Kalamata, southern Greece, had led to the dismantling of a drug racket worth at least 350,000 euros, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Two suspects, aged 37 and 39 years old respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of running the racket, which is believed to have been active in the Greek capital and in the southern Peloponnesian city since December at least. The two suspects have only been identified as foreign nationals.

The racket is believed to have dealt in cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, anabolic steroids and other restricted substances in different parts of downtown Athens and in the city’s western suburbs, as well as operating a network of small cannabis plantations that kept dealers supplied.

In a series of raids, police officers seized more than 28 kilograms of cannabis and 276 plants of the drug, as well as 45 grams of cocaine, 42 gram of crystal meth, 391 anabolic steroid tablets, 15 vials of liquified testosterone and related paraphernalia. They also confiscated 29,350 euros and 8,050 Polish zloty (around 1,720 euros) in cash.

Investigators estimate the racket raked in more than 350,000 euros from its illicit activities.