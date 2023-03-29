Hellenic Train restarts freighter train services

Almost a month after a deadly collision between a passenger and a freighter train in northern Greece that killed 57 people, Hellenic Train announced on Wednesday it would restart freighter train services later today.

The decision followed marathon consultations with state-run OSE, the company responsible for rail infrastructure.

Hellenic Train said two trains will travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki, with departure time of 22.20 p.m., and from Thessaloniki to Thriassio, at 21.45 p.m.