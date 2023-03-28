Third stationmaster released on bail

Workers stand on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, March 2. [AP]

A full-time stationmaster working for Hellenic Railways (OSE) was released on conditions on Tuesday after testifying about his role in the Tempe railway disaster on February 28 that claimed 57 lives.

The railway official, who had the evening shift on the day of the disaster, must appear at his local police station every fortnight and is banned from leaving the country.

He also has to pay bail of €15,000.

According to details from the case file, the stationmaster was obliged to remain at his post until 11 p.m., as stipulated by the roster, but he allegedly left earlier.

In his testimony, the stationmaster is understood to have referred to OSE regulations that state that once a shift takeover occurs, all responsibility lies with the incoming stationmaster. He maintained that as his replacement arrived at work at 10 p.m., he could leave.

The two trains collided at 11.22 p.m. [ERT]