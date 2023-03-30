Mitsotakis says Evros fence will be finished ‘with or without’ EU funds

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday a fence being constructed at Greece’s northeastern border region of Evros will be completed “with or without European money.”

“Tomorrow I will be in Evros and I will have the opportunity to sign the extension of the fence project that shielded Evros and our homeland from illegal migration invasions,” he said during a campaign visit to Pallini, east Attica, where he spoke with residents and shopkeepers.

“Despite the big crises we faced, we were consistent in all our pre-election commitments,” he added and urged the public to vote carefully on May 21, “if we do not want to relive the tax raid that crushed the middle class from 2015 until 2019.”