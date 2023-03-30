NEWS

Mitsotakis says Evros fence will be finished ‘with or without’ EU funds

Mitsotakis says Evros fence will be finished ‘with or without’ EU funds
[Prime Minister's Office]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday a fence being constructed at Greece’s northeastern border region of Evros will be completed “with or without European money.”

“Tomorrow I will be in Evros and I will have the opportunity to sign the extension of the fence project that shielded Evros and our homeland from illegal migration invasions,” he said during a campaign visit to Pallini, east Attica, where he spoke with residents and shopkeepers.

“Despite the big crises we faced, we were consistent in all our pre-election commitments,” he added and urged the public to vote carefully on May 21, “if we do not want to relive the tax raid that crushed the middle class from 2015 until 2019.”

Politics Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis: No stepping back from construction of border fence
NEWS

Mitsotakis: No stepping back from construction of border fence

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks
NEWS

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks

Greece: EU using Med countries like a refugee ‘parking lot’
NEWS

Greece: EU using Med countries like a refugee ‘parking lot’

Turkey’s accusations about migration are ‘preposterous,’ says Greek PM
NEWS

Turkey’s accusations about migration are ‘preposterous,’ says Greek PM

Parliament approves new migration code
NEWS

Parliament approves new migration code

EU deal to move migrant children from Greece officially ends
NEWS

EU deal to move migrant children from Greece officially ends