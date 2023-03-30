Turkey’s National Security Council hails positive climate in relations with Greece

Turkey’s National Security Council on Thursday supported maintaining the positive climate in bilateral ties with Greece that emerged in the wake of the massive earthquake on February 6, adding that it would benefit both sides.

In a statement after convening in Ankara, the Council added that ongoing developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean are being followed closely.

Earlier Thursday it was announced that Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will travel to the earthquake-stricken areas in southeast Turkey on April 4 to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.