Demo held to mark anniversary of Zak Kostopoulos killing

A rally and a march was held in memory of LGBTQ activist Zak Kostopoulos in central Athens on Wednesday, four years to the day he was killed. A gathering was held near Omonia Square on Gladstonos Street, where he lost his life on September 21, 2018 before a march was held to Syntagma Square.

The 33-year-old Greek American, who was also a drag performer, was first beaten by civilians Thanassis Hortarias and Spyros Dimopoulos at a jewelry store, and later by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. 

In May, Hortarias and Dimopoulos were found guilty, while the four police officers who faced charges for their involvement were found innocent.

