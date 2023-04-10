NEWS

Greek man arrested in Thessaloniki for drug dealing, facing extradition to Germany

File photo.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a Greek man in Thessaloniki in northern Greece who was wanted in Germany for drug dealing, based on a European arrest warrant. 

The 39-year-old had an arrest warrant issued against him by Germany after 447.88 grams of cocaine were found on his business premises in February last year. 

The suspect will be handed over to a Thessaloniki prosecutor to initiate the process of his extradition to Germany. [AMNA]

