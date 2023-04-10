Ukraine can count on Greece, Mitsotakis tells Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine can count on Greece’s firm position in support of its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a call with the Ukrainian president, Mitsotakis said Greece would continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary, pointing out that since the beginning of the Russian invasion it has offered humanitarian and defense support.

It is also implementing the European sanctions framework against Russia.

Mitsotakis and Zelenskyy also exchanged Easter greetings. [AMNA]