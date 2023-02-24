NEWS

Greece condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine on one-year anniversary 

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine, describing it as “a threat to world peace and stability,” in a ceremony to mark one year since the invasion.

“Today, we have gathered to condemn Russia’s illegal actions against the sovereign state of Ukraine. A clear violation of international law, a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” Dendias said, standing next to Ukraine’s Ambassador in Athens, Sergii Shutenko, in brief comments to foreign diplomats and officials, outside the ministry’s building which was lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. 

“Exactly one year ago, the world witnessed something that we thought will never happen again on the European continent. Russia launched a full-scale, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” he continued.

“We show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people who have suffered and continue to suffer greatly. Thousands of people have lost their lives. Thousands have been displaced. The country’s infrastructure has been destroyed by an invasion that has been repeatedly condemned by the entire international community.” 

He then reiterated Greece’s call for an “immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities and aggressive actions against Ukraine and its people,” including the Greek minority in the country.

Dendias and attendees observed one minute of silence for the victims of the war and played the national anthems of Greece and Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Ukraine’s Ambassador to Greece, Sergii Shutenko, observe one minute of silence outside the foreign ministry in Athens on Friday.
