FM discusses Odessa with UNESCO Director-General

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussed Odessa with Audrey Azoulay, Director General at UNESCO, on Monday.

“I held a telephone discussion with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General at UNESCO, currently visiting Ukraine. Discussion on ways of further cooperation to protect the city of Odessa and highlight its history and heritage, following its inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List,” said Dendias on social media.

“Odessa is of particular importance to Greece, as it is inextricably linked to the history of our country and the Greek diaspora in Ukraine,” he added.