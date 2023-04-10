NEWS

Turkish foreign minister: Sovereignty of some Aegean islands ‘not determined’

[Burhan Ozbilic/AP Photo]

Turkey’s foreign minister has said there are islands in the Aegean “whose sovereignty has not been determined” and where there are “violations,” in an apparent return to the questioning of Greek sovereignty over its islands in the region.

“There is the issue of the airspace that they [the Greeks] claim from 6 miles to 10 miles, as well as some statements about the extension of territorial waters from 6 to 12 miles,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

“All these issues are issues of disputes that have not been resolved for many years. We have to decide how to resolve them. Shall we have a one-on-one consultation? In my opinion, we should discuss everything as a package. Because if we solve only one issue, the tension will continue in another,” he said.

“We will go to an international court,” Cavusoglu added, setting a relevant agreement between the two countries as a condition. “And we must not be selective, we must address all issues. As long as we don’t resolve these issues, there will be a positive atmosphere in the interim, but then there will be a breach, then a dogfight, there will be tension in the airwaves and maybe even an accident. In other words, anything can happen and this positive atmosphere can disappear soon.”

Turkey Diplomacy

