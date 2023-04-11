Publisher Giorgos Bobolas, 95, dies

A prominent businessman and former publisher, Giorgos Bobolas has died at the age of 95, it was announced on Tuesday.

The founder of the Technodomiki construction company, which merged with Aktor SA in 1999 to become Ellaktor, Bobolas also branched out into the media with the Pegasus publishing firm. Pegasus was a shareholder in the private Mega TV channel until 2019 and owner of the newspapers Ethnos and Imerisia until 2017.

Bobolas also had shares in the Mount Parnitha casino and in the Attiki Odos highway.

He was born in 1928 in the port city of Piraeus and studied civil engineering at the National Technical University of Athens.