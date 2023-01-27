NEWS

PM in Tokyo with full investment agenda

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis started an 18-hour visit to Japan on Friday immediately following the conclusion of the confidence vote in Parliament, aiming to develop and improve bilateral relations and to consolidate collaboration between the two nations. Japan is highly rated by Greece as the world’s third largest economy that plays an important role in the region and is also a member of the G7. 

The visit comes at a time when Japan is seeking rapprochement with NATO and the EU, and Greece is seeking to serve as a bridge for Japan with both the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, with a focus on energy. 

The PM and his wife will be received by Crown Prince Akishino. 

He is accompanied by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Minister of Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis, as well as a 20-member business delegation, including representatives of Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) and Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA). 

Mitsotakis will present the investment opportunities opening up in Greece and will make two detailed presentations on the Greek economy to the Japanese Business Federation (KEIDANREN) and the JETRO Export Business Association.

Diplomacy Business

