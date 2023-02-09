NEWS

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
[AP]

Elon Musk’s Twitter lagged behind Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and TikTok in the fight against disinformation in the last six months, the European Commission said on Thursday and urged Twitter to step up its efforts.

The companies on Thursday presented progress reports on compliance with a beefed up European Union (EU) code of practice on disinformation in the last six months.

The reports included data on how much advertising revenue the companies had averted from disinformation actors, the number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected and instances of manipulative behaviours detected.

The Commission last year strengthened the code by linking it to new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act which allows regulators to fine companies as much as 6% of their global turnover for breaches. Independent digital services coordinators enforce the act and decide on penalties.

Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova singled out Twitter for criticism.

“I am disappointed to see that Twitter’s report lags behind others and I expect a more serious commitment to their obligations stemming from the Code,” she said in a statement.

The EU executive said Twitter’s report lacked data and did not contain information on commitments to empower fact checkers.

The next reports are due in July. The signatories to the code on Thursday launched a transparency centre allowing EU citizens, researchers and NGOs to access online information about their efforts combating disinformation.

[Reuters]

Technology EU Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies

EU companies hit by Russia sanctions can get 400,000 euros aid
COMMISSION DOCUMENT

EU companies hit by Russia sanctions can get 400,000 euros aid

‘Major prospect’ off Crete boosts expectations
NEWS

‘Major prospect’ off Crete boosts expectations

PM in Tokyo with full investment agenda
NEWS

PM in Tokyo with full investment agenda

One-person companies can now be set up online in 5 minutes, says minister
NEWS

One-person companies can now be set up online in 5 minutes, says minister

Greece issues Navtex expanding area of seismic surveys south of Crete
NEWS

Greece issues Navtex expanding area of seismic surveys south of Crete