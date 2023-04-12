NEWS

Safety net against far-right party passed with SYRIZA abstention

Parliament on Tuesday approved new legislation in order to prevent the participation in the elections of criminal organizations under the guise of a political party.

The legislation, which targets the extreme-right National Party-Greeks of jailed former Golden Dawn member Ilias Kasiadiaris, was passed with the vote of 178 MPs, including those from ruling conservatives New Democracy and center-left PASOK. Main opposition SYRIZA abstained, drawing criticism by almost all political forces.

The amendment broadens the ban on the far-right party by increasing the number of judges in the competent chamber of the Supreme Court, from five to a maximum of 10, who will decide which parties will take part in the May 21 elections. This decision is expected by May 5 at the latest.

