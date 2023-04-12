Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos

Three associations issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on the Culture Ministry to strengthen the service responsible for protecting antiquities on the islands of the Cyclades from rampant illegal construction and other violations.

The Association of Greek Archaeologists, the Association of Culture Ministry Employees for Attica and the Islands and the Panhellenic Association of Antiquities Conservators asked for the “immediate” appointment of more staff to the Ephorate of Cyclades Antiquities, “in order to bolster archaeological inspections on Mykonos.”

The groups also voiced their opposition to plans to transfer jurisdiction for archaeological inspections to the Culture Ministry’s central services in Athens, stressing that they look forward to seeing “the law being implemented on Mykonos and on all the islands of the Cyclades, so that their natural and cultural landscape, and their sustainability, is safeguarded.”

The statement comes in the wake of revelations of massive building violations on Mykonos following a violent attack on a Culture Ministry archaeologist who spoke out against organized rackets flouting zoning and construction laws on the popular island.