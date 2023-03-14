NEWS

Greek archaeologists protest holiday island assault

Greek archaeologists protest holiday island assault
[Reuters]

State-employed archaeologists in Greece launched strike action Tuesday to protest an assault on an archaeologist on the island of Mykonos, an attack they say may have been linked to commercial pressure to extend tourism development.

Archaeologist Manolis Psarros was beaten by two unidentified men on the island last week and was left unconscious and bleeding in the street. The 53-year-old was later transported to a state hospital in Athens.

Archaeologists employed by the Culture Ministry staged a five-hour work stoppage to protest what their association described as a “mafia-style attack.” They were joined by ministry employees in Athens as well as the national Association of Archaeological Conservators.

Planning permission in Greece is often subject to a veto by the local archaeological service, which is tasked with protecting the country’s ancient heritage.

One of Greece’s best known holiday destinations, Mykonos was settled in ancient times and hosts an archaeological museum. It is located next to the tiny and uninhabited island of Delos, an ancient center for trade, politics, and religion that is considered to be one of Greece’s most important archaeological sites.

The Culture Ministry condemned the assault, while Mykonos Mayor Constantinos Koukas described the incident as a “criminal and brazen attack that has shocked us all.”

[AP]

Strike Archaeology Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspected mobsters attack archaeologist
NEWS

Suspected mobsters attack archaeologist

Two people stopped at port carrying dozens of suspect artifacts
NEWS

Two people stopped at port carrying dozens of suspect artifacts

Man arrested for antiquities theft in Drama
NEWS

Man arrested for antiquities theft in Drama

Plans approved for New Archaeological Museum on Lefkada island
NEWS

Plans approved for New Archaeological Museum on Lefkada island

Parliament approves government motion to change regime governing five museums
NEWS

Parliament approves government motion to change regime governing five museums

Concern for Seleucid era monuments
CULTURE

Concern for Seleucid era monuments