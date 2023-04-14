US envoy extols relations with Greece in meeting with PM

The US Ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, noted the exceptional bilateral relations between the two countries following a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

“US-Greece relations are stronger than ever,” he said in a tweet. “I’m tremendously proud of our countries outstanding cooperation as we advance our shared goals for peace and prosperity,” he added.

