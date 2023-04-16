PASOK leader sends Easter message

Nikos Androulakis sent out a message on Sunday to mark Greek Orthodox Easter, in which he emphasizes the need to support Greece’s younger generations.

“This year’s Easter is different for all of us after the loss of 57 fellow human beings, who lost their lives at Tempe in such an unjust way. After that unspeakable tragedy, nothing can remain the say. We have a duty to support the young people. Our country can only go forth, if the new generations can stand,” said Androulakis.

“We have the duty to stand by our fellow citizens who live with uncertainty, insecurity, and fear for the day after. Who came face to face with the constant widening of social inequalities, and of exclusion from a just and fair development. We have the duty to take bold decisions focused on those who are deprived of the services of a quality national health system or those who see their kids being disadvantaged by an education system that instead of preparing them for the challenging era we live in, handicaps them,” he added.

“May the light of the Resurrection mark a new beginning. Happy Easter to all Greeks,” he concluded.