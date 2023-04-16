Tsipras sends Easter message from Corfu

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras visited the naval base on the island of Corfu on Easter Sunday, accompanied by local SYRIZA MP Alexandros Avlonitis, and met with the commanding officer.

“The Resurrection is identified in the collective consciousness of our people with hope, spring, and change. It stands for the light that defeats the dark. Life that overcomes Calvary and crucifixion,” said the leader of the opposition in his message.

“These days are also days of hope for our people, who looks forward to a collective Resurrection. For a better life, a better tomorrow. I wish all Greeks health, fortitude, and justice,” he concluded.