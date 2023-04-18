SYRIZA MEP resigns from party following sexual harassment allegations

A Member of the European Parliament for SYRZIA has resigned from the main opposition party after parliamentary authorities received a request to lift his immunity as an MEP as part of an investigation into alleged sexual harassment dating back to three years ago.

Alexis Georgoulis denies the allegation.

“Unfortunately, we live in difficult and dangerous times. In the face of this false and insulting attack, which is being conducted – probably not by chance – a few days before the national elections, I intend to fight my battle through the justice system, for the truth and the restoration of my good name,” be said.

“In this context and because I do not at all want to influence the fight of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, at all levels, with a purely personal issue, I am placing myself at the disposal of the party’s bodies and am submitting my resignation as a member of the party as well as from the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance group in the Parliament,” Georgoulis said.

On Monday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola informed the body that she had received a request from the competent Belgian authorities to lift Georgoulis’s parliamentary immunity.

“I received a request from the competent Belgian authorities to lift the parliamentary immunity of Alexis Georgoulis. The request has been referred to the legal affairs committee,” Metsola said.