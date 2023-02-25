Kaili resorts to European Court over immunity

Greek MEP Eva Kaili has appealed through her Greek lawyer Spyros Pappas to the European Court of Justice against the decision of the European Parliament to lift her immunity, claiming that it is “illegal.”

Kaili, a European Parliament vice president as well as member, was arrested on December 9 in Brussels as part of the Qatargate corruption case in the European Parliament and has been in prison for three months.

According to Euractiv, the appeal suggests that the basic condition for lifting an MEP’s immunity, that they be caught in the act of committing an offense, does not apply in this specific case.

The content of Kaili’s appeal has not been made public.

Euractiv reported that the appeal relates to an earlier case that came to light just days after the Qatargate scandal and concerns the salaries of her aides in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.