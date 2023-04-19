NEWS

Eurozone inflation slowed to 6.9% in March, Greece at 5.4%

A light installation is projected onto the building of the European Central Bank during a rehearsal in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 30, 2021. [Michael Probst/AP Photo]

The Eurozone inflation rate eased to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February and 7.4% in March 2022, Eurostat said on Wednesday. In the EU, the inflation rate was 8.3% in March, down from 9.9% in February but up from 7.8% in March 2022.

Luxembourg (2.9%), Spain (3.1%), Netherlands (4.5%), Belgium (4.9%) and Greece (5.4%) recorded the lowest inflation rates, while Hungary (25.6%), Latvia (17.2%) and Czech Republic (16.5%) the highest rates. In Greece, the inflation rate slowed to 5.4% in March, from 6.5% in February and 8% in March 2022. [ΑΜΝΑ]

