Obama to visit Athens in June

Former US President Barack Obama will visit Athens in June as part of the Obama Foundation Leaders program, his non-profit organization has announced.

On Tuesday, Obama announced a new class of 105 emerging change makers from Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe participating in the program. These so-called “Obama Leaders,” who represent 75 nations and territories, will meet with the former President in the Greek capital. The convening will mark the culmination of the six-month program.

During his stay, Obama will participate in the SNF Nostos Conference from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) June 21-23.

In a statement on Tuesday, SNF said Obama “will join SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos for a one-on-one keynote conversation focused on how to strengthen our democratic culture and the importance in investing in the next generation of leaders.”