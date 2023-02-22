NEWS

Obama to visit Athens in June

Obama to visit Athens in June

Former US President Barack Obama will visit Athens in June as part of the Obama Foundation Leaders program, his non-profit organization has announced.

On Tuesday, Obama announced a new class of 105 emerging change makers from Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe participating in the program. These so-called “Obama Leaders,” who represent 75 nations and territories, will meet with the former President in the Greek capital. The convening will mark the culmination of the six-month program.

During his stay, Obama will participate in the SNF Nostos Conference from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) June 21-23.

In a statement on Tuesday, SNF said Obama “will join SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos for a one-on-one keynote conversation focused on how to strengthen our democratic culture and the importance in investing in the next generation of leaders.”

Conference

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Global mayors ponder fight against antisemitism in Athens
NEWS

Global mayors ponder fight against antisemitism in Athens

Warnings on energy choices
ENVIRONMENT

Warnings on energy choices

Special climate envoy John Kerry addresses meeting on ‘Our Ocean – Greece 2024’
NEWS

Special climate envoy John Kerry addresses meeting on ‘Our Ocean – Greece 2024’

Ukraine top of the agenda in Davos as business leaders gather
NEWS

Ukraine top of the agenda in Davos as business leaders gather

Pyatt: Greece enjoying US support on key foreign policy issues
NEWS

Pyatt: Greece enjoying US support on key foreign policy issues

Greek municipalities to get €1.5 mln in funding to help strays
NEWS

Greek municipalities to get €1.5 mln in funding to help strays