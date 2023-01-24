First credits on market pass cards by March 3

Millions of euros have been found to subsidize a small part of households’ grocery shopping but not, apparently, to prop up beleaguered public hospitals, argues the writer. [InTime News]

Successful applicants to the government’s platform to support households in buying groceries will see the first credits arrive on their so-called “market pass” cards by March 3, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou has said.

The subsidy equals 10% of the amount of goods purchased at supermarkets and other businesses active in the retail food trade (bakeries, minimarkets, fruit shops, butchers, fishmongers, dairy shops etc), he pointed out.

The monthly limit of purchases per household on which it receives the 10% aid amounts to 220 euros for a single-member household, increasing by €100 for each additional member of the household and up to €1,000 of purchases. Therefore a couple without children will have up to €320 of monthly purchases covered with €32 and a single-parent family with two dependent children and €420 of monthly purchases will get €42.

The measure is being funded by a 33% tax imposed on the excess profits of oil refineries.