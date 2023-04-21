Mitsotakis to tour three Peloponnesian regions on Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit the regions of Argolida, Arcadia, and Messinia in the Peloponnese on Friday, as part of his pre-election engagements.

In the morning, Mitsotakis will attend the signing of a contract for the Argos-Nafplio road connection via the A7 motorway. Following that, he will visit Mycenae and Nafplio.

At noon, Mitsotakis will travel to Astros in the Kinouria municipality to participate in celebrations commemorating the bicentennial anniversary of Greece’s Second National Assembly (1823) before proceeding to Megalopoli.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will attend the signing of a contract for the Southwestern Peloponnese Road Axis. The highway will link Kalamata with the towns of Rizomilos, Pylos, and Methoni. Mitsotakis will then meet with people in Kalamata’s central square. [AMNA]